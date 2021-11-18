Free SunTran bus rides and free parking in Ocala offers some relief during the holidays

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sometimes, there are free rides in life.

The City of Ocala’s SunTran bus service is offering free rides on Saturdays from November 27 to December 18.

It is part of an effort to give residents some relief this holiday season.

The city is also offering free parking downtown from December 6 to January 2.

