Gainesville is offering access to some recreational and cultural activities vor low-income families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is offering low-income families free access to some recreational and cultural activities.

The Michele Park Family Recreation Scholarship includes tickets to certain events, access to after-school offerings, and more.

The scholarship lasts for a year.

It is valued at $1,500.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Wednesday, November 24th.

