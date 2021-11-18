Gainesville is offering access to some recreational and cultural activities vor low-income families
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is offering low-income families free access to some recreational and cultural activities.
The Michele Park Family Recreation Scholarship includes tickets to certain events, access to after-school offerings, and more.
The scholarship lasts for a year.
It is valued at $1,500.
The deadline to apply has been extended to Wednesday, November 24th.
We have a link to apply on our website wcjb.com.
TRENDING STORY: 2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.