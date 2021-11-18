Advertisement

Gainesville is offering access to some recreational and cultural activities vor low-income families

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is offering low-income families free access to some recreational and cultural activities.

The Michele Park Family Recreation Scholarship includes tickets to certain events, access to after-school offerings, and more.

The scholarship lasts for a year.

It is valued at $1,500.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Wednesday, November 24th.

We have a link to apply on our website wcjb.com.

TRENDING STORY: 2021 child well-being rankings have been released

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released

Latest News

School districts banned from implementing COVID mandates
SunTran announces free bus fares on Saturdays
Ocala’s Suntran bus service is offering free rides on Saturdays for the next month
Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida
Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies