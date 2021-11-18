Advertisement

Gator volleyball team extends win streak to seven with sweep of Auburn

Hot hitting carries UF to 12-2 mark in conference play
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators swept the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday at the O’Connell Center, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19 to reach 18-6 overall, 12-2 in the SEC. The victory is the seventh in a row for Florida and keeps the No. 20 Gators within one in the loss column of league-leading Kentucky.

Florida hitters T’ara Ceasar, Thayer Hall, and Lauren Forte totaled 12, 11, and 10 kills on the night, respectively. Hall did so on a .455 attack percentage, and Forte connected on 10 of 15 swings.

Setter Marlie Monserez collected 39 assists to move into fifth place on the program’s all-time list.

Florida closes out the home portion of its schedule with a two-match series versus South Carolina this weekend. Saturday’s match is set for 4 p.m. and Sunday is a 2 p.m. first serve.

