‘It’s a relief’: 200+ children under 12 get COVID-19 shot at vaccination event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 250 children between 5 and 11 are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a result of a UF Health vaccine event at the Phillips Center today. Some parents say they have been waiting for this moment.

“Did it hurt much?” Madelaine Kenney’s dad asked her. “No,” she responded. “Are you happy you got it? Yea”

Parents drove up to one of the five vaccine stations and little ones like Madelaine rolled up their sleeves.

“Took it like a champ,” a UF Health employee asked Madelaine.

William Kenney said he wanted to get his 10-year-old daughter vaccinated the first chance he could.

“It’s a relief, there’s a little bit of concern but with time that will pass,” Kenney said.

UF Health Pediatrician Dr. Fred Guyer said only a few thousand children have received the vaccine so far but demands are high.

“Those who are getting vaccinated now likely perceive an extraordinarily high risk for their family or their child and those are the folks that should be getting the vaccine now,” Dr. Guyer explained. “The total number of children this age vaccinated is in the thousands and if we’re concerned about one and a million events we don’t yet have that data but it will come.”

Dr. Guyer has advice for parents who may be hesitant.

“Wait a month or so after a million or so kids have been vaccinated,” Guyer said.

He also said children may experience headaches or fever after getting the dose.

Kenney is now looking forward to the future.

“I’m very happy that is the next step for us and we look forward to her getting the followup shot and that it’ll be much less of a concern for us at this point,” Kenney said.

Christopher Radford’s advice for parents who may be hesitant is to make that decision yourself.

“Do exactly what you want to do with your family,” Radford said. “You don’t want to take the shot then don’t take the shot but if you do want to get it, by God get it.”

Radford said he’s happy his son, Christian, doesn’t have to wear a mask at school anymore.

“He wants it off when he’s playing and running so yea I’m excited for him,” Radford said.

The event made the little pinch worth it for many.

Children can also get vaccinated at doctor’s offices and drug stores like CVS.

