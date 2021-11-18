Advertisement

Lab worker discovers vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ in Pennsylvania facility

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses.(Fred Murphy | Fred Murphy/CDC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a facility in Pennsylvania that conducts vaccine research.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer.

“CDC, its administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials’ contents appear intact,” CDC spokesperson Belsie González said in an email.

“The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask,” González wrote. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials.”

The CDC would not confirm where in Pennsylvania the vials were found.

Smallpox is a deadly, infectious disease caused by the variola virus that plagued the world for centuries and killed nearly a third of the people it infected. Victims suffered scorching fever and body aches, and then spots and blisters that would leave survivors with pitted scars.

The United States was able to end routine childhood vaccination against the disease by the early 1970s and said the last natural outbreak in the country occurred in 1949. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated.

There are two sites designated by the World Health Organization where stocks of variola virus are stored and used for research: the CDC facility in Atlanta and a center in Russia.

Smallpox research in the United States focuses on the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to protect people against smallpox in the event that it is used as an agent of bioterrorism, according to the CDC.

In July 2014, officials said a government scientist cleaning out an old storage room at a Bethesda, Maryland, research center found six decades-old glass vials containing freeze-dried smallpox samples packed away and forgotten in a cardboard box. Officials called it the first discovery of unaccounted-for smallpox in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion in Hawthorne
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion in Hawthorne

Latest News

Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for the Michele Park Family Recreation...
Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for a scholarship offering free access to recreational and cultural activities
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban
Free SunTran bus rides and free parking in Ocala offers some relief during the holidays
Free SunTran bus rides and free parking in Ocala offers some relief during the holidays
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for the Michele Park Family Recreation...
Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for the Michele Park Family Recreation Scholarship, offering free access to recreational and cultural activities