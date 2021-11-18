Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for a scholarship offering free access to recreational and cultural activities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for a program giving them free access to certain recreational and cultural activities.

The Michele Park Family Recreation Scholarship includes free tickets to certain events, access to after-school offerings and more.

The scholarship lasts for a year and is valued at $1,500.

The deadline to apply has been extended to November 24.

To apply, visit the City of Gainesville’s website.

