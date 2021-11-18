Advertisement

Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for a scholarship offering free access to recreational and cultural activities

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income families in Gainesville can apply for a program giving them free access to certain recreational and cultural activities.

The Michele Park Family Recreation Scholarship includes free tickets to certain events, access to after-school offerings and more.

The scholarship lasts for a year and is valued at $1,500.

The deadline to apply has been extended to November 24.

To apply, visit the City of Gainesville’s website.

