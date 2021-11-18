Man who stole a vehicle leads Marion County Deputies on a chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies released video of a vehicle chase that involved a suspect ramming a deputy’s vehicle.

Deputies say 29-year-old Charles Poland was spotted driving a car last Saturday that was stolen in South Carolina.

When they tried to pull Poland over, he drove off.

A deputy tried pit maneuvering Poland, but they say he slowed down and ran his car into the deputy.

A second maneuver was successful.

Poland tried running away, but deputies caught up.

He’s charged with grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.