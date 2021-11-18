Advertisement

Man who stole a vehicle leads Marion County Deputies on a chase

Poland is charged with grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
Poland is charged with grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies released video of a vehicle chase that involved a suspect ramming a deputy’s vehicle.

Deputies say 29-year-old Charles Poland was spotted driving a car last Saturday that was stolen in South Carolina. 

When they tried to pull Poland over, he drove off.

A deputy tried pit maneuvering Poland, but they say he slowed down and ran his car into the deputy.  

A second maneuver was successful. 

Poland tried running away, but deputies caught up. 

He’s charged with grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. 

