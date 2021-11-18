Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools takes bus driver hiring event to the streets

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The nationwide school bus driver shortage is prompting Marion County Public Schools to take hiring events on the road.

On December 2, the district will park buses at several locations.

They are looking to sign residents up to become bus drivers where they are most needed.

The locations include Belleview-Santos Elementary, Lake Weir High, Liberty Middle School, and Marion Technical Institute.

Starting pay is $15.65 an hour.

