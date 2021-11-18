Marion County Public Schools takes bus driver hiring event to the streets

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The nationwide school bus driver shortage is prompting Marion County Public Schools to take hiring events on the road.

On December 2, the district will park buses at several locations.

They are looking to sign residents up to become bus drivers where they are most needed.

The locations include Belleview-Santos Elementary, Lake Weir High, Liberty Middle School, and Marion Technical Institute.

Starting pay is $15.65 an hour.

TRENDING STORY: Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.