McDonald’s to give out $100,000 to NCFL educators through Golden Grant program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida educators can now apply for the McDonald’s Golden Grant program.  

The restaurant will give out $100,000 to various teachers and educators across the area. Activities that qualify for grants are arts and crafts, education initiatives, mentorship programs, along with numerous others.

The deadline to enter is December 10 and recipients will be announced next February.

If you are interested in applying, visit this website.

