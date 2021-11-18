MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of Marion County Fire Rescue personnel fought for nearly an hour and a half to get a commercial building fire under control.

Crews responded to North US Highway 441 a little before 4 a.m. and found heavy smoke billowing from the roof.

Fifty-eight firefighters were at the scene and managed to eventually contain the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

