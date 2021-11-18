MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of Marion County Fire Rescue personnel fought for nearly an hour and a half to get a commercial building fire under control.
Crews responded to North US Highway 441 a little before 4 a.m. and found heavy smoke billowing from the roof.
Fifty-eight firefighters were at the scene and managed to eventually contain the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.
