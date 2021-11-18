NCFL lawmakers react to new COVID-19 special session laws

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida lawmakers were sent to the Capital City for a special session as a part of the “Keep Florida Free” intiative.

“Bottom line is we protected them from government intrusion into their lives,” said State Senator Keith Perry.

The session produced four bills, now signed into law, to keep private, public and education employers from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine without opt-outs. These include medical or religious exemptions, COVID-19 immunity testing, periodic COVID-19 testing at no cost and a PPE opt-out. Private businesses face fines if employers don’t comply.

“People are concerned? Get vaccinated. If people don’t want to leave their home? Don’t leave their home but let the rest of us and let these first responders and front-line workers that have worked tirelessly in this thing,” added Perry. “Let’s not make them the heroes and put out signs how great they are and next day say, oh we don’t trust you to make your own decisions.”

Opinions are split down party lines now that the bills are signed into law. The other three proposals signed into law would allow the state to create its own version of OSHA, repeals the Surgeon General’s ability to mandate vaccines and exempts personal medical information from public record if an employer refuses an opt-out of a vaccine requirement.

“We should have been able to have a civil conversation about saving lives in Florida,” said State Representative Yvonne Hinson.

Businesses can be fined anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 per employee violation depending on how many employees work there.

“Fines are going into the general fund. Which is something the Governor has complete control over the budget,” mentioned Hinson. “What I would like to do is figure out how we can take those fines and put them in some kind of trust fund for victims of covid.”

The new laws are effective immediately. Meanwhile, the Attorney General is suing the Biden administration to keep healthcare workers from vaccine mandates as well.

