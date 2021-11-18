Ocala’s Suntran bus service is offering free rides on Saturdays for the next month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sometimes, you do get a free ride in life.

The city of Ocala’s Suntran bus service is offering fare-free rides on Saturdays over the next month.

The program starts on November 27th and lasts until December 18th.

This is part of an effort to give residents some relief this holiday season.

The city is also offering free parking downtown from December 6th to January 2nd.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.