The renaming of the Hawthorne Museum Park will be unveiled by Mayor Jacquelyn Randall

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall will unveil the renaming of the Hawthorne Museum Park.

This is to honor her mother and previous City Mayor Eleanor Randall.

The renaming ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Hawthorne Museum.

