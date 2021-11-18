UF researchers find spillover COVID-19 cases from strain found in pigs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers found that so-called coronavirus spillovers are more common than expected.

They detected past instances of people becoming infected with a type of coronavirus that was previously only found in pigs.

According to a study, the strain is different but related to the virus causing COVID-19.

They say most spillover infections are not serious.

Researchers say the study helps them understand how viruses adapt to human hosts, and in some cases, lead to pandemics.

