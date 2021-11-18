What’s Growing On: Protecting plants from a freeze

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting to that time of year where temperatures are starting to fall into the 30′s and once they start falling into the lower 30′s, you want to start thinking about how to protect your cold-sensitive plants.

Some plants cannot handle temperatures around or below freezing, and covering them up prevents them from dying.

Not only that, but you also want to uncover your plants once the sun comes back up.

UF IFAS extension agent Cynthia Nazario-Leary explained how leaving the plant covered could cause stress to the plant.

“What you want to do is not keep the blanket on all day, especially because that plant needs to photosynthesize and needs that light and if you have it covered in a blanket it won’t be able to do that. You want to wait a little bit when the morning has warmed up a little bit, you don’t want to just strip the blanket right away,” said Nazario-Leary.

When it comes to materials, she said breathable fabric is the best option and it has it be light enough so it doesn’t weigh down the plant.

Related Story: Pandemic pollution: Litter mucking up Marion County

Old sheets, pillow cases, and freeze cloths are recommended, but it’s key to cover them correctly.

“Remember that you’re going to be draping it over the whole plant, so you want something that’s big enough and you want something that will go all the way to the ground. Remember we’re creating a blanket around the plant. Then you want to anchor it on the ground using stones or brick, anything that will keep the cloth weighted down,” explained Nazario-Leary.

Using stakes also helps keep the cloth from damaging the plant. On top of that, pruning and removing dead leaves should be left for the spring.

“Dead leaves can actually provide insolation for a lot of herbaceous material that maybe collapsed during the freeze,” stated Nazario-Leary.

Creating a microclimate may also be an option to keep plants warm.

A microclimate is a small area that has different conditions than those surrounding, like a greenhouse.

“When plants are grouped together, that heat they’re releasing protects each other. You’re creating a microclimate around your potted plants. So that’s if you have something on your patio or balcony, but you can also bring them inside,” said Nazario-Leary.

Planting un-potted vegetation close together can create a microclimate, especially if a sun-facing wall is nearby.

Not all plants need to be covered. Nazario-Leary recommends looking into which plants need full coverage for below-freezing temperatures.

Below is a culminated list of Do’s and Don’t’s:

DO:

- Use breathable, lightweight fabric

- Cover the plant all the way to the ground and weigh it down so it doesn’t blow away

- Cinch the fabric around the bottom of the plant to trap the heat

- Use stakes, pointing them outwards, to avoid damaging leaves

- Uncover the plant once the sunshine and warmth returns

- Lightly water un-potted plants before and after the freeze, as damp soil retains more heat through the night

- Lightly water potted plants after the freeze

DON’T:

- Use towels, heavy blankets, or plastic to cover plants

- Cover plants for an extended period of time

- Prune or trim dead vegetation

- Leave space under the covering, as any heat will escape

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.