“What’s up” with WIND-FM 11/18
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are ready to gobble and wobble away from the dinner table next week!
Thanksgiving fun and laughter with our friends at WIND-FM.
RELATED STORY: “What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/11
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.