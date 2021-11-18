Advertisement

YMCA employee saves bicyclist’s life after he had a heart attack

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An older man was riding his bicycle on NW 34th Blvd Wednesday morning and all of a sudden he had a heart attack and fell over. Cars stopped with people trying to figure out what happened.

“So i walk out of my office and i ask john what’s going on because i saw him walking over to the fence he says i think a biker got hit. so i ran out the gate went down there and saw him lying on his side,” said Lesley Stuppy the YMCA aquatics director.

That’s when Stuppy realized he had a heart attack and began performing CPR.

“Had a defibrillator right there if necessary the whole thing. she did an excellent job and that’s definitely one of the driving forces that of saving that man’s life,” said Ron Thomas City of Gainesville fire lieutenant.

Stuppy said she’s grateful for saving his life, but she was just doing her job.

“Everyone’s like yay congratulating me and i’m just like i’m just doing my job, just doing my training.”

Stuppy added everyone should know CPR because you never know when you need to save someone’s life.

