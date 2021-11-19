Advertisement

Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

Latest News

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt addressed Sgt. Tia Bynum, asking for the safe...
Authorities plea for kidnapped girls' safe return
Film series
College of Central Florida renames its international film series to honor founder
Adoption
Partnership for Strong Families hosts drive-thru celebration for recently finalized adoptions
plant sale
UF’s Wilmot Botanical Gardens hosts 7th annual plant sale