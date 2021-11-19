Advertisement

The City of Ocala is making their last preparations ahead of Light Up Ocala on Saturday

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Light Up Ocala dates back 37 years and this year’s theme is “let it glow.” The event will be modified to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 after it was canceled last year.

Amy Casaletto the community special events manager said she is excited for it to return

“We’ve took a year off essentially so we’ve had more time to prepare to pull off a really great event this year we’ve been able to make some improvements and changes as well.”

But there will still be the usual live music, the junior sunshine parade, photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and even an acrobatic show.

“The arrival of Santa is always a big deal we always look forward to it every year. It’s kind of the big guy’s big announcement and debut, so we have that parade, Santa comes and shortly after is when we flip the switch to on all the lights at the downtown square.” said marketing and communications manager Ashley Dobbs.

City officials said they are expecting more than 25,000 people this year. They encourage guest to utilize the two parking lots at the Marion Technical Institute on 1614 SE Fort King St. and at the Ocala Skate Park.

“We’re providing a free shuttle service to be brought to the event location. So that way it makes it easy and stress free. You park off-site, ride the bus on over and then enjoy the event,” said Dobbs.

The service begins on Saturday at 3pm and the lights ceremony is expected to begin at 6:30.

