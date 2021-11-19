Advertisement

College of Central Florida renames its international film series to honor founder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After 60 seasons, the College of Central Florida is renaming its international film series.

They are doing this to honor the man who started it all, Professor Ira Homes.

Professor Homes launched the series in 1962 introducing Ocala residents to films that are “culturally, historically, and artistically important.”

This year, all the showcase films originally debuted in 1962.

The series kicks off with “Cleo” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on January 5.

Screenings are at the Appleton Museum and the college campus.

TRENDING STORY: “When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

Latest News

Adoption
Partnership for Strong Families hosts drive-thru celebration for recently finalized adoptions
plant sale
UF’s Wilmot Botanical Gardens hosts 7th annual plant sale
Va clinic
Construction is complete for the new VA outpatient clinic in Marion County
K country
“What’s up” with K-COUNTRY 11/19