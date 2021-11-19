College of Central Florida renames its international film series to honor founder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After 60 seasons, the College of Central Florida is renaming its international film series.

They are doing this to honor the man who started it all, Professor Ira Homes.

Professor Homes launched the series in 1962 introducing Ocala residents to films that are “culturally, historically, and artistically important.”

This year, all the showcase films originally debuted in 1962.

The series kicks off with “Cleo” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on January 5.

Screenings are at the Appleton Museum and the college campus.

TRENDING STORY: “When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.