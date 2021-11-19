Construction is complete for the new VA outpatient clinic in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The finishing touches are being made to the new VA outpatient clinic in Marion County.

Doster Construction Company announced construction is complete.

The facility is located on Southwest 49th road in Ocala.

The clinic is designed to serve up to 10,000 veterans in primary care, mental health, and podiatry areas.

Doster’s announcement said the facility recently won the project achievement award in healthcare from the Florida Chapter of the Construction Managers Association of America.

TRENDING STORY: MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.