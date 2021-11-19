The Country Way Town Square Rodeo returns for the fourth year
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A cattle event in Newberry is looking to bring riders from around the country to North Central Florida for the fourth year in a row.
The Country Way Town Square Rodeo will take place near Oak View Middle School.
Gates open at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Last year, more than a thousand people came out to the event.
The proceeds will go to the Newberry Lions Club.
Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.
