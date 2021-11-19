The Country Way Town Square Rodeo returns for the fourth year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A cattle event in Newberry is looking to bring riders from around the country to North Central Florida for the fourth year in a row.

The Country Way Town Square Rodeo will take place near Oak View Middle School.

Gates open at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Last year, more than a thousand people came out to the event.

The proceeds will go to the Newberry Lions Club.

Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

