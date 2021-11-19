The first annual Fish n Balls golf tournament is being held in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first annual Fish n Balls golf tournament will tee off in Ocala.
The tournament starts at 12:30 at the Country Club at Silver Springs Shores.
The cost is $100 per player.
Organizers ask those attending to bring their own pole and bait.
Proceeds will support Kids Kicking Cancer Christmas fund and the Ocala Outreach Foundation.
