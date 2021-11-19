Advertisement

The first annual Fish n Balls golf tournament is being held in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first annual Fish n Balls golf tournament will tee off in Ocala.

The tournament starts at 12:30 at the Country Club at Silver Springs Shores.

The cost is $100 per player.

Organizers ask those attending to bring their own pole and bait.

Proceeds will support Kids Kicking Cancer Christmas fund and the Ocala Outreach Foundation.

