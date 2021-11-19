The first annual Fish n Balls golf tournament is being held in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first annual Fish n Balls golf tournament will tee off in Ocala.

The tournament starts at 12:30 at the Country Club at Silver Springs Shores.

The cost is $100 per player.

Organizers ask those attending to bring their own pole and bait.

Proceeds will support Kids Kicking Cancer Christmas fund and the Ocala Outreach Foundation.

