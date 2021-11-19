Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville is accused of sexually battering a woman after he was let into a hotel room.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say the victim let 34-year-old Daniel Young into her hotel room to use the bathroom at Hom Hotel and Suites.

Young is being held at the Alachua County Jail; no bond has been set at this time.

