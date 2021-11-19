Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville is accused of sexually battering a woman after he was let into a hotel room.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say the victim let 34-year-old Daniel Young into her hotel room to use the bathroom at Hom Hotel and Suites.

Young is being held at the Alachua County Jail; no bond has been set at this time.

