Advertisement

Gainesville USPS workers say no package delays this holiday season after receiving new sorting machine

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Postal workers said packages from the U.S. Postal service are supposed to be on time this holiday season in Gainesville, thanks to their new package sorting machine. With new equipment, also comes a price hike during the holidays.

Due to the pandemic, last holiday season came with late packages.

“All the packages that you’re seeing behind me that are processed, were done manually,” Plant Manager Mike Leahy said.

But with this new SIPS machine Leahy said he doesn’t expect any delays this Christmas.

It can sort through roughly three thousand packages in one hour.

Related Story: Follow this holiday shipping guideline to get packages delivered by Christmas

“So it reads that address or that tracking number as it comes down and sorts to the correct bin,” Leahy explained. “Our delivery partners on the other side are able to start their morning with all their packages right to their carriers, whereas before we would be processing that mail while they were in the building and depending on how much volume we had there were times we wouldn’t get them out as early as we would like. That’s not an issue anymore.”

Gainesville is only the second city in the state with a machine like this one. The other contraption is in Jacksonville.

“So we’re getting done or actually processing a lot more mail, a lot faster, a lot more efficient and that’s a win for our customers,” Leahy added.

The bins here are categorized by zip code.

They said they plan to ship four to five times more packages this November than last November but that’s not without a price hike this holiday season.

“It depends on what service you’re using, like 50 cents to a dollar depending on if you’re doing first class or priority,” Customer Relations for Jacksonville, Sherwin Salla explained.

The increase has already began and goes until the day after christmas

Another price hike is en route for next July but they are unsure of how much it will be.

Regardless, they said this new contraption should get your gifts to loved ones on time.

“This will be my 26th Christmas and without question this is the best amount of resources that we’ve had to be able to be successful during peak season,” Leahy said.

They said as long as you ship by Dec. 15 friends and family will have that something special on their doorstep by Christmas day.

You can ship as late as Dec. 23 if you plan on using priority mail express.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
UF faculty senate votes to approve COVID-19 ‘no-confidence’ resolution
UF faculty senate votes to approve COVID-19 ‘no-confidence’ resolution
Gainesville USPS workers say no package delays this holiday season after receiving new sorting...
Gainesville USPS workers say no package delays this holiday season after receiving new sorting machi
Light Up Ocala dates back 37 years and this year’s theme is “let it glow.” The event will be...
The City of Ocala is making their last preparations ahead of Light Up Ocala on Saturday