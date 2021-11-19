Gainesville USPS workers say no package delays this holiday season after receiving new sorting machine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Postal workers said packages from the U.S. Postal service are supposed to be on time this holiday season in Gainesville, thanks to their new package sorting machine. With new equipment, also comes a price hike during the holidays.

Due to the pandemic, last holiday season came with late packages.

“All the packages that you’re seeing behind me that are processed, were done manually,” Plant Manager Mike Leahy said.

But with this new SIPS machine Leahy said he doesn’t expect any delays this Christmas.

It can sort through roughly three thousand packages in one hour.

“So it reads that address or that tracking number as it comes down and sorts to the correct bin,” Leahy explained. “Our delivery partners on the other side are able to start their morning with all their packages right to their carriers, whereas before we would be processing that mail while they were in the building and depending on how much volume we had there were times we wouldn’t get them out as early as we would like. That’s not an issue anymore.”

Gainesville is only the second city in the state with a machine like this one. The other contraption is in Jacksonville.

“So we’re getting done or actually processing a lot more mail, a lot faster, a lot more efficient and that’s a win for our customers,” Leahy added.

The bins here are categorized by zip code.

They said they plan to ship four to five times more packages this November than last November but that’s not without a price hike this holiday season.

“It depends on what service you’re using, like 50 cents to a dollar depending on if you’re doing first class or priority,” Customer Relations for Jacksonville, Sherwin Salla explained.

The increase has already began and goes until the day after christmas

Another price hike is en route for next July but they are unsure of how much it will be.

Regardless, they said this new contraption should get your gifts to loved ones on time.

“This will be my 26th Christmas and without question this is the best amount of resources that we’ve had to be able to be successful during peak season,” Leahy said.

They said as long as you ship by Dec. 15 friends and family will have that something special on their doorstep by Christmas day.

You can ship as late as Dec. 23 if you plan on using priority mail express.

