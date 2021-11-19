Advertisement

High school playoff preview: Hawthorne Hornets

Suffocating defense has led the undefeated Hornets this fall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -the old rest versus rust dilemma will be tested by the Hawthorne football team on Friday.

The 7-0 Hornets have endured multiple cancellations this fall and haven’t played since Oct. 22. Hawthorne finally takes the field again in Friday’s Class 1A-Region 4 semifinal versus 6-4 Wildwood. After reaching the state title game last season, Hornet head coach Cornelius Ingram believes his team is battle tested enough to overcome the layoff.

“We have to focus and make sure we get our minds right and stay humble going into the playoffs,” said Ingram. “And if we do that I like our chances of competing with the best teams every night.”

The Hornets are energized by the fact that they have given up just 55 points all season.

“I feel like we have a very big offensive line and we have a very big defense. Our defense is unstoppable,” said senior offensive lineman Kylyn Bryant.

The winner of Friday’s game will face either Bradford or Pahokee in the region title game.

