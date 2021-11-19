Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare