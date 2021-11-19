Advertisement

Judge sides with parents suing Alachua County Public Schools over mask mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 News update on another lawsuit involving Alachua County Public Schools.

A judge is siding with parents suing the district over the previous mask mandate.

Lawyers for the district asked for the case to be dismissed because the policy is no longer in place, and they are now following state law.

However, Judge Joy Cummings denied that request.

Instead, the judge granted the parents “writ of mandamus,” and directed the district to adopt a written policy in compliance with Florida Law.

