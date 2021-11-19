Advertisement

Kat Cammack and Al Lawson voted along party lines

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. House today passed the social spending bill known as the build back better act.

North-Central Florida representatives voted along party lines.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack cast a hell no vote against the one-point-nine trillion dollar bill, saying in a statement that it’s an American dream killer, that sells future generations down the river.

Meanwhile, representative Al Lawson said the bill will help the people of North-Central Florida by expanding access to affordable health care, tackling climate change, expanding broadband, and bolstering our economy.

The bill now heads to the senate where even one no vote from a Democrat would kill the legislation.

