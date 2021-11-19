Lake City and Columbia County mark 200th Anniversary of when Columbia County was first settled

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - November marks the 200th Anniversary of when Columbia County was first settled.

Saturday, Lake City and Columbia County are hosting a Founders Day event.

The event highlights the history of the county.

It will feature live music, craft vendors, a car show and cake walk.

The festivities are happening in the area around Lake DeSoto.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville USPS workers say no package delays this holiday season after receiving new sorting machine

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.