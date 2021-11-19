Lake City and Columbia County mark 200th Anniversary of when Columbia County was first settled
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - November marks the 200th Anniversary of when Columbia County was first settled.
Saturday, Lake City and Columbia County are hosting a Founders Day event.
The event highlights the history of the county.
It will feature live music, craft vendors, a car show and cake walk.
The festivities are happening in the area around Lake DeSoto.
