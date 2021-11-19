Lung transplant recipient to raise awareness for genetic disorder at Alpha 1 walk this weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across North Central Florida will gather to raise awareness for Genetic Disorder, Alpha 1, this weekend.

A walk will be taking place in Cedar Key at 11 a.m. Saturday as groups across the country participate both virtual and in-person walks.

Participant Debbie Labud will be walking with friends and family to celebrate her 20th anniversary of her first lung transplant. She said her history with Alpha 1 has been a difficult one, but she thanks her organ donors for her second chance at life.

The walk will raise money for Alpha 1 research and to help find a cure. For more information on how to participate CLICK HERE.

