A man is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after he shot at his neighbor several times
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say he shot at his neighbor several times.
56-year-old Jack Rogers faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, plus resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The incident happened on Southeast County Road 2082.
Deputies say Rogers tried to run and hide his gun under the hood of a truck.
They used air support and K-9 units to track him down in a wooded area.
He was taken to UF Health Shands with minor injuries. He is now behind bars at the Alachua County Jail.
