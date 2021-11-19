A man is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after he shot at his neighbor several times

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say he shot at his neighbor several times.

56-year-old Jack Rogers faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, plus resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident happened on Southeast County Road 2082.

Deputies say Rogers tried to run and hide his gun under the hood of a truck.

They used air support and K-9 units to track him down in a wooded area.

He was taken to UF Health Shands with minor injuries. He is now behind bars at the Alachua County Jail.

