Partnership for Strong Families hosts drive-thru celebration for recently finalized adoptions
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Partnership for Strong Families is hosting a drive-thru event in Gainesville.
They are celebrating families who have recently finalized their adoptions.
The celebration is happening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday, November 19, at their headquarters office.
There are be giveaways for children and fun paparazzi-style photoshoots.
This is a part of National Adoption Month.
