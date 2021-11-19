Advertisement

Partnership for Strong Families hosts drive-thru celebration for recently finalized adoptions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Partnership for Strong Families is hosting a drive-thru event in Gainesville.

They are celebrating families who have recently finalized their adoptions.

The celebration is happening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday, November 19, at their headquarters office.

There are be giveaways for children and fun paparazzi-style photoshoots.

This is a part of National Adoption Month.

