Partnership for Strong Families hosts drive-thru celebration for recently finalized adoptions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Partnership for Strong Families is hosting a drive-thru event in Gainesville.

They are celebrating families who have recently finalized their adoptions.

The celebration is happening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday, November 19, at their headquarters office.

There are be giveaways for children and fun paparazzi-style photoshoots.

This is a part of National Adoption Month.

