Thanksgiving meal giveaway feeds 200 people

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving is next week, but some won’t be sitting down at the dinner table to enjoy a feast.

One north central Florida business is handing out Thanksgiving fixings to make sure everyone has something on the table.

A line of cars stretched down U.S. 441. Mary Thomas was one of 200 in that line to receive a turkey, sides and more at the first annual community drive-thru giveaway.

Some waited in line for more than an hour.

Without this opportunity she said she wouldn’t have much on her dinner table.

“There’s so many people in need and I tell you, it’s appreciated very very much” she said.

The event was organized by Florida Metal Building Services.

Owner Bobby Tillander said he’s happy to give back to his community.

“With today’s prices the way they are and so many people are finding themselves unable to feed their family on a regular basis, I said let’s put this together,” Tillander said.

Feeding families during this season of Thanksgiving.

