Three teens’ joyride in a stolen truck was cut short as none of them could drive stick

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon Police say three teens broke into a truck and took it for a joy ride, but none of them could drive stick.

The owner of the truck also happened to look out his window, and saw his truck missing.

Law enforcement found the vehicle.

The teens ended up losing control of the truck.

They tried to run away on foot, but officers say they did not get far.

They confessed to several vehicle burglaries in Marion County.

All three were taken to juvenile detention.

