Advertisement

Two Union County baseball players commit to colleges

O’Steen, Johns headed to two-year schools
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Last year, the Union County baseball team finished 21-5 and spent part of the spring ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Two of the major components in their success signed letters of intent to play college baseball on Thursday.

Infielder Jake O’Steen committed to St. Johns River and pitcher Luke Johns signed with Florida State College of Jacksonville. O’Steen batted .430 last season and also led the Fightin’ Tigers in stolen bases, while Johns led the team with five saves out of the bullpen.

Although they play at a small program, both players understand greatness is attainable out of a 1A school.

“In my freshman year I knew I could go somewhere, maybe somewhere small, but college baseball is still an accomplishment,” said O’Steen.

“Being a pitcher, you have be athletic to have success at the next level,” said Johns. “So it really hit me mentally and I just realized I needed to get my body in shape and get ready for the season for what’s to come.”

Both players still have their senior seasons to play. Most NCFL baseball programs will open the high school season in mid-to-late February.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

Latest News

Union County baseball signings
Union County baseball signings
UF men run past Milwaukee
UF men run past Milwaukee
O'Connell Center, Thursday
UF men’s hoops team blows out Milwaukee, 81-45
Hawthorne H.S., Nov 1
High school playoff preview: Hawthorne Hornets