Two Union County baseball players commit to colleges

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Last year, the Union County baseball team finished 21-5 and spent part of the spring ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Two of the major components in their success signed letters of intent to play college baseball on Thursday.

Infielder Jake O’Steen committed to St. Johns River and pitcher Luke Johns signed with Florida State College of Jacksonville. O’Steen batted .430 last season and also led the Fightin’ Tigers in stolen bases, while Johns led the team with five saves out of the bullpen.

Although they play at a small program, both players understand greatness is attainable out of a 1A school.

“In my freshman year I knew I could go somewhere, maybe somewhere small, but college baseball is still an accomplishment,” said O’Steen.

“Being a pitcher, you have be athletic to have success at the next level,” said Johns. “So it really hit me mentally and I just realized I needed to get my body in shape and get ready for the season for what’s to come.”

Both players still have their senior seasons to play. Most NCFL baseball programs will open the high school season in mid-to-late February.

