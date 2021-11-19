UF faculty senate votes to approve COVID-19 ‘no-confidence’ resolution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s faculty senate made a vote of no-confidence today on the university’s Fall 2021 COVID-19 plan.

The faculty voted 72-31 to approve the resolution. They also voted no confidence in the leadership of Florida’s State University System Board of Governors.

The faculty senate wants Governor DeSantis and lawmakers to let them make their own decisions about COVID-19 protocols.

