UF faculty senate votes to approve COVID-19 ‘no-confidence’ resolution

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s faculty senate made a vote of no-confidence today on the university’s Fall 2021 COVID-19 plan.

The faculty voted 72-31 to approve the resolution. They also voted no confidence in the leadership of Florida’s State University System Board of Governors.

The faculty senate wants Governor DeSantis and lawmakers to let them make their own decisions about COVID-19 protocols.

