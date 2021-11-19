UF men’s hoops team blows out Milwaukee, 81-45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 24 Florida Gators showed no signs of a letdown on Thursday night, crushing visiting Milwaukee, 81-45 at the O’Connell Center to reach 3-0 on the young season. There might have been concern that the new-look Gators would coast in their first game since ending a seven-year losing streak against rival Florida State, but the team put those concerns to rest.

Colin Castleton led four Gators in double figures with 19 points and added 10 rebounds for his second straight double double, while Tyree Appleby scored 14, and Anthony Duruji and Phlandrous Fleming chipped in 12 points apiece.

The Gators took control with a 9-0 first-half run in building a 33-22 halftime lead and then began the second half by scoring 32 of the game’s next 36 points. Florida also continues to be strong defensively, holding the Panthers without a field goal for 11 minutes. The visitors shot only 31 percent from the floor.

Florida is next in action Monday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off versus Cal at 8:30 p.m.

