UF Wilmot Gardens hosts Fall plant sale fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Wilmot Gardens hosted a Fall plant sale as part of a bi-annual fundraiser for the Environmental Horticulture program.

Staff and volunteers run the sale and pair people, including newcomers, with the perfect plants in an event designed to preserve the Wilmot Gardens and to fund the department’s Therapeutic Horticulture services for students.

“They just need to come to talk to us and let us know they have a hard time with plants, and we will set them up,” said Leah Diehl, director of Therapeutic Horticulture, “and it’s a little bit different from our spring sale where we have perennials and annuals and different kinds of things like that but some really beautiful tropicals.”

Diehl also said the plant sale features rare plants “that are going to go quickly.”

Day 2 of the Wilmot Gardens’ Fall plant sale begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.