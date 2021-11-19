Advertisement

UF Wilmot Gardens hosts Fall plant sale fundraiser

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Wilmot Gardens hosted a Fall plant sale as part of a bi-annual fundraiser for the Environmental Horticulture program.

Staff and volunteers run the sale and pair people, including newcomers, with the perfect plants in an event designed to preserve the Wilmot Gardens and to fund the department’s Therapeutic Horticulture services for students.

“They just need to come to talk to us and let us know they have a hard time with plants, and we will set them up,” said Leah Diehl, director of Therapeutic Horticulture, “and it’s a little bit different from our spring sale where we have perennials and annuals and different kinds of things like that but some really beautiful tropicals.”

Diehl also said the plant sale features rare plants “that are going to go quickly.”

Day 2 of the Wilmot Gardens’ Fall plant sale begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Better vote
Kat Cammack and Al Lawson voted along party lines
Armed arrest
A man is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after he shot at his neighbor several times
Judge sides with parents suing Alachua County Public Schools over mask mandates
Judge sides with parents suing Alachua County Public Schools over mask mandates
Florida continues to lead national job growth list in October; unemployment rate drops in NCFL
Florida continues to lead national job growth list in October; unemployment rate drops in NCFL