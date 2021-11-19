Advertisement

UF’s Wilmot Botanical Gardens hosts 7th annual plant sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Wilmot Botanical Gardens are having their annual fall plant sale.

The 7th annual plant sale is happening today, Friday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. , and tomorrow, Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 2023 Mowry Road.

There are a variety of succulents, herbs, ornamental grasses, ferns, and more.

All proceeds will go to the Wilmot Botanical Gardens and the therapeutic horticulture program.

