UF’s Wilmot Botanical Gardens hosts 7th annual plant sale
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Wilmot Botanical Gardens are having their annual fall plant sale.
The 7th annual plant sale is happening today, Friday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. , and tomorrow, Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 2023 Mowry Road.
There are a variety of succulents, herbs, ornamental grasses, ferns, and more.
All proceeds will go to the Wilmot Botanical Gardens and the therapeutic horticulture program.
TRENDING STORY: MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.