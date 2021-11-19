A warning to those frying their turkey on Thanksgiving

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s almost turkey time but Marion County Fire Rescue has a warning if your plans including frying up your bird before dinner.

If you decide to implement a new turkey tradition this year, be aware, it could have devastating impacts.

MCFR gave a live demonstration Friday to show what could happen if you’re not prepared.

Frying a turkey on Thanksgiving can go wrong very quickly. MCFR has a warning tonight on what not to do. Coming up, we’ll hear from first responders on this growing turkey trend. @MCFRPIO @WCJB20 #ThanksgivingTurkey pic.twitter.com/MhA2FdTLyP — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 19, 2021

First responders said they normally see an increase in structure fires and burn injuries during this time of year.

“I think it could be one of the most devastating events in somebody’s life. We go from a beautiful gathering where we’re celebrating and being thankful together as a family to a horrific turn of events where we’re running that structure fire, we could completely lose the home if the structure fire isn’t caught on time,” MCFR Div. Chief of Training and Safety, Drew Rogers said.

First responders said to set up in a clear and open space, not on wood decks, and to stay away from roof lines.

Read all directions, and make sure the turkey is thawed.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.