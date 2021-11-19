“What’s up” with K-COUNTRY 11/19
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are getting festive with our friends at K-COUNTRY, and the great gift card debate.
Here’s what you missed when we chatted with Mr. Bob and Kathy.
RELATED STORY: “What’s up” with K-COUNTRY 11/5/21
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.