Alachua County Health Department issues rabies alert in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Department of Health is issuing a rabies alert after a raccoon in Gainesville tested positive.

Health officials say the alert is directed at people and pets who came in contact with a raccoon on or before Monday of this week.

Authorities found the infected animal in the Home Depot parking lot on Northwest 13th Street.

The rabies alert will last for 60 days.

