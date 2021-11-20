Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident is accused of soliciting nude images from children and possessing child pornography.
Gainesville police say cyber tips led officers to search the home of 24-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Detectives say he admitted to possessing child pornography and sending nude images of himself to children.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.