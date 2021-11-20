Alachua County man arrested for possession of child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident is accused of soliciting nude images from children and possessing child pornography.

Gainesville police say cyber tips led officers to search the home of 24-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Detectives say he admitted to possessing child pornography and sending nude images of himself to children.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.