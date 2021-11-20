Advertisement

Community surprises 1st grade girl with drive by parade since her health is keeping her home from school

Aurora Mickle waves to her classmates and the police officers who surprised her with a drive by...
Aurora Mickle waves to her classmates and the police officers who surprised her with a drive by parade.(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and families from Belmont Academy in Lake City rallied together to brighten the day for one little girl.

Aurora Mickle has type 1 diabetes and she has not been able to go to school for more than a month since she recently developed a rare condition that makes her immunocompromised.

Some of her classmates and even police officers wanted to show Aurora their support, so they surprised her with a drive by parade.

“Thank you, thank you for everything you guys do. Thank you for calling, reaching out, everything that’s been sent to the house. Words cannot describe how grateful I am, because this is really lonely so I know I’m not alone right now,” said Bianka Mickle, Aurora’s mother.

Mickle said her daughter asks to see her friends from school every day, so this parade meant the world to them.

