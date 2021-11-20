Florida downs Grambling State for second straight win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight contest, the Florida Women’s Basketball team won a non-conference game by double digits.

Lavender Briggs was one of three players in double figures, as she scored 14 points on 6-11 shooting and added five rebounds.

The other two Gators in double figures had career nights - Emanuely de Oliveira and Brynn Farrell.

Oliveira started the game for Florida and put up 14 points of her own. In the 31 minutes she played, Oliveira made 5-9 field goals, that included one three-pointer, and a perfect night from the foul line going 3-3.

As for Farrell, the sophomore provided a huge spark for the Gators off the bench. She hit every shot she took from the floor and the charity stripe. Farrell went 5-5 from the field, including 3-3 from the outside, and 4-4 from the free throw line.

The three players scored 45 of the teams 70 total points as Florida cruised to a 70-55 victory against Grambling State.

The Gators will take the weekend off and resume action Monday, Nov. 22, when they host USC Upstate at 6 p.m.

