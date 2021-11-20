Advertisement

Florida downs Grambling State for second straight win

Farrell, de Oliveira lead Gators to easy victory
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight contest, the Florida Women’s Basketball team won a non-conference game by double digits.

Lavender Briggs was one of three players in double figures, as she scored 14 points on 6-11 shooting and added five rebounds.

The other two Gators in double figures had career nights - Emanuely de Oliveira and Brynn Farrell.

Oliveira started the game for Florida and put up 14 points of her own. In the 31 minutes she played, Oliveira made 5-9 field goals, that included one three-pointer, and a perfect night from the foul line going 3-3.

As for Farrell, the sophomore provided a huge spark for the Gators off the bench. She hit every shot she took from the floor and the charity stripe. Farrell went 5-5 from the field, including 3-3 from the outside, and 4-4 from the free throw line.

The three players scored 45 of the teams 70 total points as Florida cruised to a 70-55 victory against Grambling State.

The Gators will take the weekend off and resume action Monday, Nov. 22, when they host USC Upstate at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart
Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
UF faculty senate votes to approve COVID-19 ‘no-confidence’ resolution
UF faculty senate votes to approve COVID-19 ‘no-confidence’ resolution
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Va clinic
Construction is complete for the new VA outpatient clinic in Marion County

Latest News

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) gains yardage against Samford during the first half of...
Gator Insider: Program overview and Missouri preview
O'Connell Center, Thursday
UF men’s hoops team blows out Milwaukee, 81-45
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
Gator volleyball team extends win streak to seven with sweep of Auburn
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, has words with side judge Michael Williams during the...
UF football coach Dan Mullen won’t buckle under pressure of subpar season