A fundraiser on Thanksgiving will help pay for student’s tuition to barber school

A fundraiser will be held to pay for a student's tuition.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the season for giving and a local non-profit is raising money to help pay for a student’s tuition for barber school.  The Fashion Cuts Hair & Beauty Foundation is holding a fundraiser in Ocala on Thanksgiving night. At Celebrity’s Soul Food from 7pm-12am. All the proceeds will benefit a student at the hair and beauty academy.

 The program teaches students how to cut and trim different types of hair. Adrian Jones the instructor said it feels good to help out students. 

“We really enjoy helping students, to us it’s worth more than money just seeing someone able to pursue their dreams and their career in the field of barbing and the hair industry.”  

Anyone in the community is welcome to donate and help put clippers in a student’s hand.

