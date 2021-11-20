Gator Insider: Program overview and Missouri preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 20201 Florida Gator football season is a reminder of how quickly things change in college football. Florida (5-5) plays its SEC finale at Missouri tomorrow, but a lot of the Gator Nation chatter surrounds long-term stability and whether head coach Dan Mullen should remain in charge. Steve Russell does a deep dive into Florida’s situation in this week’s Gator Insider.

