Advertisement

Gator Insider: Program overview and Missouri preview

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 20201 Florida Gator football season is a reminder of how quickly things change in college football. Florida (5-5) plays its SEC finale at Missouri tomorrow, but a lot of the Gator Nation chatter surrounds long-term stability and whether head coach Dan Mullen should remain in charge. Steve Russell does a deep dive into Florida’s situation in this week’s Gator Insider.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who attempted to empty cash registers at Walmart
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in hotel room
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire
MCFR: Dozens of firefighters work to put out an early morning commercial building fire

Latest News

Gators 5-5 overall
Florida takes on Missouri Sat.
Union County H.S., Thursday
Two Union County baseball players commit to colleges
Union County baseball signings
Union County baseball signings
UF men run past Milwaukee
UF men run past Milwaukee