Gator Insider: Program overview and Missouri preview
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 20201 Florida Gator football season is a reminder of how quickly things change in college football. Florida (5-5) plays its SEC finale at Missouri tomorrow, but a lot of the Gator Nation chatter surrounds long-term stability and whether head coach Dan Mullen should remain in charge. Steve Russell does a deep dive into Florida’s situation in this week’s Gator Insider.
