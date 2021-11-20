Lake City celebrates 200 years with a founders day festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - 200 years ago today Lake City was founded, bringing community members together to celebrate the place they call home.

The Founders Day Bicentennial Celebration featured booths depicting different time periods through Lake City’s history.

Some pioneering families as well as civic organizations took part in the history carnival.

“They have interactive games that are period interactive games for the kids, they have treats that are period for the kids. Just a fun way to look at history through a variety of different lenses,” said Dr. Christopher Esing, the event organizer.

Esing said as a history professor and 9th generation Floridian, he believes it’s important for people to know the history of where they’re from.

One man representing the 1830′s said his family is rooted in North Central Florida and it’s inspired him to teach about the Seminole Wars.

“We get to tell a part of the history of Florida that people don’t always understand and know about,” said Harvard Burney, who took part in the history carnival.

Burney said sharing this history has become a passion for him.

“We show how people live back in that time ya know they cooked over fire they had to get their own game,” he said.

People could get a taste of what the Civil War period was like, and get a feel of how hard the labor was without modern technology.

Aside from the history carnival, people could enjoy live music and food from local vendors.

Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt made a declaration putting this day in the books.

“I dedicate this as pioneer day and it’s an honor to be here and share it with everybody,” said Witt.

He said it’s great to see this event return since the pandemic canceled it last year.

“To see the community be able to come together is just heart warming,” said Esing.

Community leaders hope to make this an annual event, as a reminder of how this city came to be.

