NCFL High School Football: Region Semifinals

(WCJB) -Five North Central Florida teams entered the region semifinals as number one seeds, and all five lived to see another day. Buchholz improved to 11-1 for the season by trouncing University, 39-7 in the Class 7A-Region 1 semifinals. The Bobcats scored touchdowns on four of their first five snaps on offense and will take on Nease for the region title next Friday. Elsewhere, Vanguard (6A) and Union County (1A) remained undefeated.

NCFL Football, Region Semifinals

7A-Region 1: Buchholz (11-1) def. University (7-3), 39-7

6A-Region 2: Vanguard (12-0) def. Lake Wales (9-3), 24-13

4A-Region 2: The Villages (11-0) def. Keystone Heights (10-2), 34-6

3A-Region 1: Trinity Catholic (7-2) def. P.K. Yonge (8-4), 35-7

1A-Region 3: Chiefland (10-1) def. Lafayette (8-4), 28-27 (OT)

1A-Region 3: Union County (12-0) def. Hilliard (9-2), 52-14

1A-Region 4: Hawthorne (8-0) def. Wildwood (6-5), 50-14

1A-Region 4: Pahokee (8-1) def. Bradford (6-6), 38-20

